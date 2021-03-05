Jesswar announces secret warehouse tour in support of new EP ‘TROPIXX’

Jesswar has announced a string of east coast shows set to take place in secret warehouses, in support of her new EP ‘TROPIXX’.

Based on Yugambeh/Kombumerri land, ‘TROPIXX’ – released today (March 5) – marks the debut EP for the rapper following a string of standalone singles.

“I made something that was for myself and the phenomenal Black, Brown and Indigenous women in my life,” Jesswar said in a press statement.

“They constantly teach me to stand tall and be as loud as I want and I look up to them.”

In addition to the release of the EP, she also dropped a music video for closing track ‘XXL’, in collaboration with Western Sydney artist collective House Of Slé.

“Making this project wasn’t pretty and perfect, it was dark, relentless and ambitious,” Jesswar said of the EP, which also features previously released singles ‘Venom’ and ‘Medusa’.

“Waking up every day watching how women of colour are constantly overlooked in the music industry really pissed me off.

“That is why it’s important for me to work with my community because I realised what I’m doing is bigger than just myself. There needs to be room for all of us and If I can share the wins maybe we won’t be overlooked.”

Her shows – dubbed The TROPIXX Experience – in support of the EP, will happen at secret warehouse locations in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane, throughout May. Though the locations will be revealed in the coming weeks, tickets are available now.

Jesswar’s The TROPIXX Experience tour dates are:

MAY

Friday 14 – Melbourne, Secret Location

Friday 21 – Sydney, Secret Location

Saturday 22 – Brisbane, Secret Location