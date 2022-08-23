Jesswar declares their authority on thumping new single ‘Hefty’

Jesswar has returned with a new song titled ‘Hefty’, chasing up last month’s blissful ‘Fell In Love’ single with a punchy beat and driving lyrics inspired by classic New York hip-hop.

‘Hefty’ sees the Fijian-Australian, Yugambeh/Kombumerri-based rapper deliver a headstrong message of intent, rapping on the chorus: “What you want, what you want, what you want? / Disrespect, then we hit ‘em with a one-two-one.”

The song was produced by the Melbourne-based r.f.p, with Jesswar saying of their longtime collaborator’s work on it: “The bass and piano line in ‘Hefty’ is what caught my attention. I went straight into my studio and started tracking the vocals while writing the track… I wanted to bring the same hard-heavy energy to the vocal and keep it short and punchy”.

Have a look at the accompanying music video for ‘Hefty’, directed by Jesswar theirself in tandem with Nicholas Stevens, below:

On the clip, which also stars masked dancers Junya Manaia and Khodie Edmonds, Jesswar added: “We filmed the video around the valley in Brisbane, using the landscape as our studio. We walked to different spots, got the camera out and started filming. This was one of my favourite videos, we went with the flow and created what we could with our surroundings.”

‘Hefty’ is the fourth preview of Jesswar’s upcoming debut mixtape, ‘Life’s Short, Live Big’, which is due out on September 23 via [PIAS]. In addition to previous single ‘Fell In Love’, the 12-track follow-up to last year’s ‘TROPIXX’ EP will feature the Erica Banks-assisted ‘Bad Like RiRi’ and DVNA-assisted ‘Sweet’.

Brisbane fans will be able to hear songs from the new record live next month, with Jesswar due to play at this year’s BIGSOUND and Brisbane Festival. Later in the year, they’ll play at both the Sandstone Point and Newcastle editions of This That, at the Strawberry Fields festival in Tocumwal, and at all three dates of the travelling Wildlands festival.

They’ll also perform a one-off co-headlining show with JessB, taking place at the Brisbane Powerhouse on November 18. Find tickets to that show here.