Eves Karydas, Jesswar and more to play free live music event, Big Summer Block Party

The team behind BIGSOUND, alongside QMusic, have announced a free live music event, Big Summer Block Party, taking place next month.

Billed as “the ultimate end-of-year party, the gradual easing of restrictions in Brisbane will see the city take “one last chance to say ‘F@#K off!’ to 2021, and hello to 2022”.

The free event will see the closing off of Fortitude Valley’s Warner Street for five hours of live music, boasting 21 artists across seven stages in some of the city’s most well-known venues.

Already set to perform at the inaugural November 28 event are BIGSOUND alumni Eves Karydas, Jesswar, Eliza & The Delusionals, Clea, Golden Vessel and more.

More information on the line-up and venues involved can be found here.

In a press statement, BIGSOUND festival co-programmer, Ruby-Jean McCabe said: “Cancelling BIGSOUND this year was devastating for us all, so being able to curate a line-up of Queensland’s past BIGSOUND showcasing artists and those we believe are the future of BIGSOUND was a real treat.

“It’s a celebration of the incredible talent we have in this state, and a sneak peek of what BIGSOUND 2022 could hold.”

In July, BIGSOUND cancelled its 2021 event due to the continued restrictions on live performance and interstate travel brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

This year’s instalment was set to feature keynote conversations from #MeToo founder Tarana Burke alongside punk icon and Black Flag frontman Henry Rollins.

All programming was rescheduled to 2022.