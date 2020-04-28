Jessy Lanza has announced details of her upcoming third album and released a new track called ‘Face’ – you can listen to it below.

The Canadian electronic artist, whose last record came in the form of 2016’s ‘Oh No’, made her return back in February with the song ‘Lick In Heaven’.

Now, it’s been confirmed that Lanza’s new LP ‘All The Time’ will arrive on July 24 via Hyperdub. The project has been previewed with another new track, which serves as its lead single.

Speaking of the inspiration behind ‘Face’, Lanza explained: “I was fantasising about what everyone was thinking based on their expressions. I found myself projecting my own feelings onto the strangers I was looking at.

“I went home and wrote the lyrics imagining that the commuters were having telepathic conversations with each other. The questions I imagined them asking each other oscillated from sexual to confrontational: ‘Baby is it just enough? Tell me do you want it all? Baby are you feeling tough? Feeling tougher more than not?'”

The album was penned between studios in New York and Hamilton, Ontario, where Lanza worked with her longstanding collaborator Jeremy Greenspan.

“We got all of the machines talking to one another and would run patterns through,” she said of the experimental process in the studio. “A lot of the little burps and quacks and squiggles heard on songs like ‘Anyone Around’, Like ‘Fire’, ‘Face’, and ‘Badly’ are from those experiments.”

She added: “That’s when I’m having the most fun, making music and improvising through takes of the song and editing together all the best gurgle sounds afterwards.”

You can see the full tracklist for ‘All The Time’ below.

Anyone Around

Lick In Heaven

Face

Badly

Alexander

Ice Creamy

Like Fire

Baby Love

Over and Over

All The Time

Earlier this month, Jessy Lanza performed a DJ set from her home during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown. Featured in the hour-long performance was music from MHYSA, Addison Groove, Ikonika and more.