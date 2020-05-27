Jet are offering merchandise from 2004 in new fan giveaway

Aussie rockers Jet have announced they are offering up 16-year-old merchandise in a new fan giveaway – specifically, women’s underwear.

In a post shared to Instagram yesterday (May 26), Jet said they had “uncovered a box load of dead stock from 2004”, setting rules for a competition in which fans could win a pair of the underwear, emblazoned in gold with the band’s name.

Advertisement

“Follow the rules below to win a pair (two set) of JET women’s underwear,” the band’s post said. “The more comments you drop the more chances you have to score these limited edition undies. Cuz let’s face it, you (or your wooza) need something new to wear at home while your wait for the Deliveroo to arrive.”

Eight winners in total will be selected from the comments section at noon on Tuesday June 2. Fans of Jet were quick to get their entries in via comments on the post, many quoting lyrics from some of Jet’s biggest songs, such as ‘Are You Gonna Be My Girl’ and ‘Seventeen’.

Having formed in 2001, Jet are best known for their hit song ‘Are You Gonna Be My Girl’ from their 2003 hit album ‘Get Born’. The band briefly disbanded in 2012 and reunited four years later, releasing single ‘My Name Is Thunder’ with The Bloody Beetroots a year later in 2017.