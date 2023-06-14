Jet announce Australia tour this September to celebrate 20th anniversary of debut album ‘Get Born’

Jet have announced their first shows in five years to mark the 20th anniversary of their seminal 2003 debut album ‘Get Born’.

Today (June 14), the band announced a tour of Australia this September, with shows in Melbourne, Adelaide, Brisbane and Sydney confirmed. Pacific Avenue have also been announced as special guest performers.

The tour will see Jet perform ‘Get Born’ in its entirety, including hits such as ‘Are You Gonna Be My Girl’, ‘Look What You’ve Done’, ‘Rollover DJ’ and ‘Get Me Outta Here’.

Check out Jet’s announcement below.

The tour will see Jet perform at the Forum Theatre in Melbourne on Friday, September 22, before taking on the Hindley Street Music Hall in Adelaide on September 23. On September 29, Jet will perform at Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall before closing out the tour at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre on September 30.

Live Nation pre-sale tickets will go live tomorrow (June 15) from 10am local time until Friday (June 16), 10am. General tickets will go on sale on June 16, 11am local time via Live Nation’s website.

Jet’s 2023 Australian ‘Get Born’ 20th Anniversary tour dates are:

September 22 – Forum Theatre – Melbourne

September 23 – Hindley Street Music Hall – Adelaide

September 29 – Fortitude Music Hall – Brisbane

September 30 – Enmore Theatre – Sydney

Jet formed in Melbourne in the late ’90s, before making waves with their debut album ‘Get Born’ in 2003. That year, they provided support for Rolling Stones’ Australia tour. The band went on to release 2006’s ‘Shine On’ and 2009’s ‘Shaka Rock’.

They disbanded in 2012, before reuniting in 2017 to support Bruce Springsteen and the E-Street Band on their Australian tour. Jet last performed together in 2019.