Jet’s Nic Cester has shared a new version of his solo track ‘Hard Times’, created from individual recordings of fans playing along to the song worldwide.

It’s the second time the former Jet frontman has tried the experiment, following ‘Eyes on the Horizon’ last month. Cester asked Instagram followers to vote on another song, and fans “overwhelmingly” chose ‘Hard Times’, the opening track from Cester’s 2017 solo album ‘Sugar Rush’.

Recordings were sent from Italy, Malaysia, USA, England, France, Germany, Brazil, Mexico, Spain, Scotland, Austria, Bulgaria, Slovakia, Belgium and Australia. Watch the fan collaboration version of ‘Hard Times’ below:

Cester said in a press release the idea for the project came simply “to try and pass the time by sharing music with anyone else who was doing it tough at home, alone in quarantine”.

The Australian expat has been stuck in strict coronavirus lockdown in Milan, Italy. He’s been working on a follow-up to ‘Sugar Rush’, which was released over three years ago.

Last month, Cester released the single ‘This Love Starved Heart of Mine (It’s Killing Me)’ with his supergroup The Jaded Hearts Club, composed of Blur’s Graham Coxon, Muse’s Matt Bellamy, Miles Kane, Jamie Davis and Sean Payne. It followed the debut single ‘Nobody But Me’, released in March.

A live album, recorded across Europe, from Cester and his all-Italian band The Milano Elettrica is expected to arrive sometime this year.