Listen to Jhené Aiko’s gorgeous new track ‘Summer 2020’

Jhené Aiko has shared a gorgeous new summer anthem titled ‘Summer 2020’ – listen to it below.

The new song features on the deluxe edition of Aiko’s third studio album, ‘CHILOMBO’, which arrived yesterday (July 17).

Originally released back in March, the Def Jam album includes guest appearances from Future, Miguel, H.E.R., Ab-Soul, Nas, Big Sean, and many more.

‘Summer 2020’ samples Kool & The Gang‘s ‘Summer Madness’ and oozes warm weather vibes. Watch the video for the new song below.

The ‘CHILOMBO’ track listing, including the deluxe edition’s additional cuts, is as follows:

‘Lotus’ (intro)

‘Triggered (freestyle)’

‘None of Your Concern’ (Feat. Big Sean)

‘Speak’

‘B.S.’ (Feat. H.E.R.)

‘P*$$Y Fairy (OTW)’

‘Happiness Over Everything (H.O.E.)’ [Feat. Future & Miguel]

‘One Way St.’ (Feat. Ab Soul)

‘Define Me’ (interlude)

‘Surrender’ (Feat. Dr. Chill)

‘Tryna Smoke’ (Feat. Micahfonecheck)

‘Born Tired’

‘LOVE’

’10k Hours’ (Feat. Nas)

‘Summer 2020’ (interlude)

‘Mourning Doves’

‘Pray For You’

‘Lightning & Thunder’ (Feat. John Legend)

‘Magic Hour’

‘Party For Me’ (Feat. Ty Dolla $ign)

DELUXE EDITION

‘A&B’ (piano)

‘A&B’

‘B.S.’ (remix) [Feat. Kehlani]

‘All Good’

‘Come On’

‘OTW’ (Feat. Mila J)

‘Tryna Smoke’ (remix) [Feat. Chris Brown & Snoop Dogg]

‘Down Again’ (Feat. Wiz Khalifa)

‘Summer 2020’

