Jill Scott announced as VIVID Live 2020’s first act

VIVID Live 2020 has announced legendary neo-soul singer Jill Scott as the first headline act from this year’s festival.

The usual venue of the main concert hall of the Sydney Opera House is closed until 2021, and so Scott will take to the Joan Sutherland Theatre for four shows towards the end of May. The Joan Sutherland Theatre has a capacity of 1,507 people – almost four times less than the concert hall.

Scott will perform as part of VIVID Live on May 22, 23, 25 and 26. Her appearance at the festival is part of a global anniversary tour celebrating 20 years of her debut album, ‘Who Is Jill Scott? Words and Sounds Vol. 1’. As such, she will perform the record at VIVID Live.

Scott was successful long before she even released her first record, coming up through the spoken-word scene in her native Philadelphia and even winning a Grammy for her 1999 collaboration with The Roots, ‘You Got Me’.

The performances mark only the second time Scott has toured Australia, five years on from her last full length release ‘Woman’.

In recent years, VIVID has been headlined by The Cure (twice), Solange, New Order, FKA Twigs, The Middle East, Pixies and more. The festival usually announces its full programme mid-March, so stay tuned to NME Australia for when it does.

Pre-sale begins at 9am on Friday, February 21, while general tickets are available from 9am on Monday, February 24.