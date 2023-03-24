Jimin says his BTS groupmates were the “catalyst” for ‘FACE’

South Korean singer Jimin, also a member of K-pop boyband BTS, has opened up about what led to his debut solo album ‘FACE’.

During a recent interview with Nikkei Asia, the K-pop idol touched on what it was like to watch his follow BTS bandmates go solo before him, and how that influenced his solo release.

“The other members were nervous before the release of their solo albums, but they’re turning out well,” Jimin said. “[Their] performances and the approach to their projects are filled with their own distinct personalities that I personally have fun watching as I support them.”

Jimin then revealed that he subsequently received advice from his fellow BTS members about going solo, which became the “catalyst” for the production of ‘FACE’.

“The words from the members helped me during the production of the album, and for me personally, they also played a role in deciding which direction my album should take, which is reassuring,” he added.

Earlier today, Jimin released his highly anticipated debut solo album ‘FACE’, alongside a music video for lead single ‘Like Crazy’. The record also features the previously released song ‘Set Me Free Pt.2’.

Earlier this month, Jimin finally released his older solo songs ‘Promise’ and ‘Christmas Love’ on major streaming services. The tracks were originally only available on SoundCloud or YouTube.

Meanwhile, back in January, Big Bang singer Taeyang and Jimin teamed up for the song ‘Vibe’. The track marked Taeyang’s first release since moving to The Black Label from YG Entertainment.