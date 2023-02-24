Jimin shares tracklist for debut album ‘Face’, reveals collaborations with BTS bandmate RM

Jimin has today (February 24) revealed the tracklist for his debut album, ‘Face’, with two songs featuring his fellow BTS bandmate RM as a collaborator.

Jimin’s debut solo album is set for release on March 24. The tracklist includes six songs, two of which – ‘Face Off’ and ‘Like Crazy’ – credit RM as a contributor. The BTS member also features in the credits for the English version of ‘Like Crazy’, which closes the album. Both ‘Face Off’ and ‘Like Crazy’ are produced by Pdogg and GHSTLOOP.

The tracklist was accompanied by artist notes, one of which reads: “Circle of Resonance”. Jimin also referenced the album’s title, writing: “Face, the reflection of myself in an unfamiliar appearance,” and, “Face of facing the deepest part of inner-self.” Reports of Jimin’s debut album emerged last month, with the K-pop singer later confirming a tentative March release date.

Earlier this week, the BTS member confirmed the album’s title, with a press release describing ‘Face’ as the “story of fronting [Jimin’s] true self and making a new leap forward as an artist”. It continued: “Through ‘FACE’, Jimin will present his own musicality with distinct timbre and impeccable dance performance.” The album marks the singer’s first full-length release as a solo artist, having elsewhere shared standalone tracks like the Our Blues soundtrack contribution ‘With You’ alongside Ha Sung-woon.

More recently, Jimin featured on the track ‘Vibe’ with Taeyang of Big Bang, who described the collaboration as “seamless” in an interview with NME. Jimin also joined Benny Blanco and Snoop Dogg for the song ‘Bad Decisions’, which also features fellow BTS members Jin, V and Jungkook.

Last June, Jimin said that ‘With You’ “started” his exploration of solo music, and outlined his intentions for forthcoming releases. “I just think I can show something a little more raw about me,” he said.