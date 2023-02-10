NewsMusic News

Jimmie Allen, Gavin DeGraw and more announced for inaugural Boardwalk Country Music Festival

The touring festival will make nine stops around the country this April

By Greta Brereton
Jimmie Allen and Gavin DeGraw. Credit: Terry Wyatt/Getty Images and Rob Kim/Getty Images

A new touring festival, called Boardwalk Country Music Festival, is coming to Australia this April 15-29.

The inaugural event will feature international headliners Jimmie Allen and Gavin DeGraw, who’ll both be making the trip down from the US. Allen was nominated for a Grammy in 2021 for his album ‘Bettie James Gold Edition’, and released his latest album ‘Tulip Drive’ last year. Likewise, DeGraw (also a Grammy nominee) shared his latest LP in 2022, titled ‘Face The River’.

The remainder of the bill is fronted by Australian acts, although lineups vary from city to city. Kasey Chambers will perform at all nine legs — Bribie Island, Wollongong, Newcastle, Sydney, Ballarat, Hastings, Melbourne, Adelaide and the Gold Coast — while Lee Kernaghan will play at all but the Victorian run.

Others on the rotating lineup include Busby Marou (Wollongong, Hastings, Ballarat), Shannon Noll (Melbourne, Hastings, Ballarat, Bribie Island), The Wolfe Brothers (Hastings, Ballarat, Wollongong, Bribie Island), Casey Barnes (Gold Coast), The Buckleys (Adelaide, Newcastle, Melbourne, Sydney, Wollongong, Bribie Island) and Darlinghurst (Hastings, Ballarat).

Tickets for the festival go on sale Tuesday February 14 at 9am local time and can be purchased here.

The Boardwalk Country Music Festival dates are:

APRIL 
Saturday 15 — Bribie Island, Sandstone Point
Sunday 16 — Wollongong, Stuart Park 
Tuesday 18 — Newcastle, Entertainment Centre 
Wednesday 19 — Sydney, Hordern Pavilion 
Saturday 22 — Ballarat, Kryal Castle 
Sunday 23 — Hastings, Hastings Foreshore 
Wednesday 26 — Melbourne, Port Melbourne Industrial Centre for the Arts 
Thursday 27 — Adelaide, Entertainment Centre 
Saturday 29 — Gold Coast, Broadwater Parklands

