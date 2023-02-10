Jimmie Allen, Gavin DeGraw and more announced for inaugural Boardwalk Country Music Festival

A new touring festival, called Boardwalk Country Music Festival, is coming to Australia this April 15-29.

The inaugural event will feature international headliners Jimmie Allen and Gavin DeGraw, who’ll both be making the trip down from the US. Allen was nominated for a Grammy in 2021 for his album ‘Bettie James Gold Edition’, and released his latest album ‘Tulip Drive’ last year. Likewise, DeGraw (also a Grammy nominee) shared his latest LP in 2022, titled ‘Face The River’.

The remainder of the bill is fronted by Australian acts, although lineups vary from city to city. Kasey Chambers will perform at all nine legs — Bribie Island, Wollongong, Newcastle, Sydney, Ballarat, Hastings, Melbourne, Adelaide and the Gold Coast — while Lee Kernaghan will play at all but the Victorian run.

Others on the rotating lineup include Busby Marou (Wollongong, Hastings, Ballarat), Shannon Noll (Melbourne, Hastings, Ballarat, Bribie Island), The Wolfe Brothers (Hastings, Ballarat, Wollongong, Bribie Island), Casey Barnes (Gold Coast), The Buckleys (Adelaide, Newcastle, Melbourne, Sydney, Wollongong, Bribie Island) and Darlinghurst (Hastings, Ballarat).

Tickets for the festival go on sale Tuesday February 14 at 9am local time and can be purchased here.

The Boardwalk Country Music Festival dates are:

APRIL

Saturday 15 — Bribie Island, Sandstone Point

Sunday 16 — Wollongong, Stuart Park

Tuesday 18 — Newcastle, Entertainment Centre

Wednesday 19 — Sydney, Hordern Pavilion

Saturday 22 — Ballarat, Kryal Castle

Sunday 23 — Hastings, Hastings Foreshore

Wednesday 26 — Melbourne, Port Melbourne Industrial Centre for the Arts

Thursday 27 — Adelaide, Entertainment Centre

Saturday 29 — Gold Coast, Broadwater Parklands