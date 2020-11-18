Jimmy and Jane Barnes dedicate Johnny Cash cover to locked down Adelaide residents

Jimmy Barnes and his wife, Jane, have covered Johnny Cash’s ‘Folsom Prison Blues’ as a tribute to Adelaide residents. The South Australian capital reverted to lockdown following an outbreak of coronavirus earlier this week.

“There’s an outbreak in Adelaide and we’re thinking about you,” Jimmy Barnes said, introducing the song.

“All we can say is Melbourne’s been locked down for so long and they’ve got through it. They’ve managed to fight through — Adelaide you can do the same, just do all the right things.”

Cash first released ‘Folsom Prison Blues’ as a single in 1955. It later appeared on his debut album, ‘Johnny Cash With His Hot And Blue Guitar!’ in 1957. Watch Jane and Jimmy Barnes’ version of it below:

Adelaide we’re sending this one out for you. Victoria did it and so can SA. We’ll send out some tunes to cheer you on. For everyone everywhere locked up, locked down, isolating, feeling lonely. We’re here with you. Full video on my Facebook page pic.twitter.com/krLF73vDkO — Jimmy Barnes (@JimmyBarnes) November 18, 2020

Jane and Jimmy Barnes have filmed multiple covers throughout the coronavirus pandemic, with Jimmy typically singing and Jane playing guitar. Previous covers include ‘Happy Together’ by The Turtles and ‘This Guy’s In Love With You’ by Herb Alpert.

This Sunday (November 22), Jimmy Barnes will perform in the fourth episode of The Sound’s second series. The Cold Chisel frontman will link up with the Australian Chamber Orchestra for a version of his track ‘Killing Time’. Barnes’ book of the same name hit shelves earlier this year.

In December, Cold Chisel will drop a previously unreleased live album from 1980, recorded just prior to the sessions for their seminal album, ‘East’. The record features Chisel classics as well as covers of tracks by Bob Dylan and The Yardbirds.