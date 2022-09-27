Jimmy Barnes and Bliss n Eso to headline 2022 NRL Grand Final entertainment

Jimmy Barnes and Bliss n Eso will lead an all-Australian entertainment line-up for this weekend’s NRL Grand Final match between the Penrith Panthers and Parramatta Eels.

READ MORE: Seven reasons why Jimmy Barnes is the David Bowie of Australia

Taking place on Sunday (October 2) at Sydney’s Accor Stadium, Barnes will headline the match’s pre-game show, joined by guitarist Diesel, Josh Teskey of the Teskey Brothers and singer-songwriter and bandleader Emma Donovan.

“Grand Final Day is a chance for us to all come together and celebrate with the best of the best,” Barnes said of the upcoming slot. “I can’t wait to perform with an exciting all-Australian pre-game show line up in front of a full house again.”

Advertisement

Eurovision 2022 Australian entrant Sheldon Riley will also perform, while Bliss n Eso will perform their 2017 ‘Off The Grid’ cut ‘Moments’ alongside JOY. Barnes’ daughter, Mahalia Barnes, will also perform alongside Donovan and A.Girl, delivering a reimagined version of the Johnny Young-penned Russell Morris classic ‘The Real Thing’. That performance will form part of the NRLW Grand Final pre-game show, which will also take place at Accor Stadium on Sunday.

The Australian national anthem will be sung at Sunday’s game by Alinta Chidzey, who is currently starring as Satine in the Australian production of Moulin Rouge! The Broadway Spectacular.

In the lead-up to the Grand Final, the NRL has utilised Parkway Drive and Jack Harlow in their promotional campaign. Speaking to NME last month, Parkway Drive frontman Winston McCall explained: “Whenever there’s a break in [the match], you’re going to see our heads screaming at you and playing songs, and when someone’s getting getting tackled, you’re going to be hearing ‘Ground Zero’.

The AFL Grand Final took place over the weekend, and featured a combination of international and local acts in its pre-game and halftime entertainment. That included a performance by Robbie Williams in which he was joined by Delta Goodrem and paid tribute to John Farnham and the late Shane Warne.

Other performers included G Flip, The Temper Trap (featuring Budjerah and Ngaiire), Goanna with Christine Anu, Donovan, Tasman Keith and William Barton, and more.