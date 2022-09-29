Jimmy Barnes and George Takei receive honorary doctorates from the University of South Australia

Jimmy Barnes and George Takei have been awarded honorary doctorates from the University of South Australia.

Both entertainers were bestowed with the honour yesterday (September 28). Barnes – who joined the rock band Cold Chisel in 1973 and has since enjoyed a prolific solo career – was recognised for his ability to “overcome adversity and countless setbacks”, Vice Chancellor David Lloyd said. “If you want a gold standard for the unstoppable career, then Jimmy Barnes is it.”

To all our graduates – live long and prosper 🖖, just like our latest honorary doctorate recipients: #StarTrek legend & social activist @GeorgeTakei and rock superstar @JimmyBarnes, pictured with @UniversitySA VC Professor David Lloyd 👏👏🎓 pic.twitter.com/DsRMswoEMU — UniSA (@UniversitySA) September 28, 2022

Takei, meanwhile, was recognised for his acting legacy and years-long social justice leadership — most notably for his role in the original Star Trek television series and as a spokesman for LGBTQI+ issues. “George has a unique ability to portray and connect with people of different backgrounds, circumstances, and generations,” Lloyd said.

“While so many of us know and love him as a talented actor, he is also a powerful human rights activist, representing the voices and concerns of underrepresented groups all around the world.”

I am both humbled and proud to be receiving an Honorary Doctorate awarded to me by the University of South Australia…. Posted by Jimmy Barnes on Tuesday, September 27, 2022

Taking to social media in response to the honour, Barnes wrote that he is “both humbled and proud to be receiving” the doctorate, and that “the magnitude of this occasion has only just sunk in… I can’t stop smiling.”

Barnes and Takei join a slew of fellow celebrities who’ve received honorary degrees in recent months. In March, Taylor Swift was awarded a doctorate from New York University, while Ringo Starr, Joni Mitchell and Questlove and each achieved the same feat from the universities of Berklee and Philadelphia respectively. Elsewhere, UK rapper Stormzy received an honorary degree from the University of Exeter in June.

Barnes’ doctorate comes ahead of his headline performance at the NRL Grand Final this weekend, where he leads an entertainment bill that also includes Bliss N Eso, Emma Donovan and A.Girl, among others.