Jimmy Barnes announces festive album ‘Blue Christmas’, shares first single

Jimmy Barnes is giving fans an early Christmas present in the form of his first-ever festive album, ‘Blue Christmas’, announcing the record today (October 24) alongside its title track.

A cover of Elvis‘ 1957 hit, Barnes’ rendition of ‘Blue Christmas’ stays true to the original, with the Cold Chisel frontman channeling his best deep, bluesy vocals.

It arrived alongside an accompanying music video, which sees Barnes singing soulfully in a leopard-print blazer, backed by an array of instrumentalists and guest singers – as well as a suitably sparkling Christmas tree. Check it out below.

Speaking on his motivations to release a Christmas album, Barnes said in a press statement: “One of the greatest surprises I ever got from our children was when they all snuck away into the garage and secretly recorded themselves singing carols for me.”

“On Christmas morning, when I awoke, they proudly gave me the recording and sat eagerly waiting for me to listen to it. That year I received lots of great gifts from various family members, but that recording had me weeping like a baby. It was the most beautiful gift I ever got.

“This album is my gift back to the kids, the grandkids and everyone out there who just wants to sit and sing with their family on Christmas. These songs take me back and they remind me why I’m here right now. I hope they do the same for you.”

It might be Barnes’ first Christmas album, but it’s not the first time he’s covered a festive song. In 2020, he and his family shared a rendition of ‘Rocking Around The Christmas Tree’, dedicated to people celebrating the holiday alone as a result of COVID-19 restrictions.

‘Blue Christmas’ is due out on November 25 via Bloodlines. Pre-order the album here and see the tracklist below.

1. ‘Jingle Bell Rock’

2. ‘Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas’

3. ‘Santa Claus Is Coming To Town’

4. ‘Let It Snow!’

5. ‘White Christmas’

6. ‘The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire)’

7. ‘Blue Christmas’

8. ‘Run Rudolph Run’

9. ‘Little Drummer Boy’

10. ‘Silent Night’

11. ‘Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree’

12. ‘Auld Lang Syne’

Barnes is rounding out the year with a handful of shows, including One Electric Day in Sydney on October 30, VALO Adelaide 500 on December 3 and Sandstone Point’s Legends On The Lawn on December 10. Tickets for all three can be found here.