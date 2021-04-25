Jimmy Barnes announces ‘Flesh And Blood’ national tour

Jimmy Barnes has announced a national tour, set to take place in support of the Aussie rock legend’s forthcoming album, ‘Flesh And Blood’.

Details of the tour were given today (April 25), exactly one month since the Cold Chisel frontman announced the July 2 release of his 19th solo album and dropped its title track, which you can watch below.

Kicking off in July at Perth’s Riverside Theatre, Barnes will embark on a six-date national tour, ending in Sydney. According to a press release, members of Barnes’ extended family will also feature in his performances.

“It’s great to be back playing live again”, Barnes said. “It was good to get some downtime at home for a change but now we’re hungry to get back on stage together.

“If 2020 taught me anything it’s that Facebook and YouTube videos can be fun but they’re no substitute for a real gig.”

Pre-sale tickets for the ‘Flesh And Blood’ tour go on sale May 3 through Frontier Touring, with general sales opening May 5. Find the full tour dates below.

Last night (April 24), Barnes, alongside the likes of Amy Shark, Lime Cordiale, The Rubens, The Kid LAROI and more, performed at the ANZAC Day concert Music From The Home Front.

The unifying concert event – conceptualised by Barnes and the late Michael Gudinski – made its return in 2021 to mark the national day of remembrance, after the success of its inaugural event last year brought together Australians during the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Jimmy Barnes’ ‘Flesh And Blood’ Australian tour dates are:

JULY

Friday 2 – Perth, Riverside Theatre

Friday 16 – Adelaide, Thebarton Theatre

Thursday 22 – Melbourne, Palais Theatre

Sunday 25 – Gold Coast, Convention & Exhibition Centre

Wednesday 28 – Brisbane, Convention & Exhibition Centre

Friday 30 – Sydney, State Theatre