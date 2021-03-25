Jimmy Barnes announces new album ‘Flesh And Blood’, shares title track

Jimmy Barnes has announced the release of his 19th studio album, ‘Flesh And Blood’, sharing the title track.

Barnes performed the single for the first time at Mushroom Records founder and longtime friend Michael Gudinski’s State Memorial Service last night. The singer said it was “bittersweet” to announce it in the light of his passing.

“Michael and I were really looking forward to sharing this new record together,” Barnes wrote on social media.

“It’s about the unbreakable bonds that bind us to our families through all of life’s ups and the downs. Without Jane, my kids and grandkids I wouldn’t be here today,” Barnes said of the single in an additional press statement.

“The song has taken on an extra meaning for our family since Michael’s passing. When I say he was a brother to me, I mean that in every sense. We could drive each other nuts sometimes but there was always a deep and loving connection there.”

Listen to the track below.

The ‘Flesh & Blood’ album will be released in July, with production from Barnes’ longtime collaborator Kevin “Caveman” Shirley. Barnes wrote most of the record while in the peak of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions last year.

“Life really slowed down for a while and I think it reminded lots of people about how much of our lives revolve around our family.”

Barnes released his last studio album ‘My Criminal Record’ in 2019. That record marked his first collection of predominantly original material since 2010.