Jimmy Barnes cancels summer touring plans to receive urgent back and hip surgery

Jimmy Barnes has cancelled his plans to tour throughout this coming summer, having recently learnt that needs to undergo essential back and hip surgery.

Barnes shared the news in a press release issued today (November 29), telling fans: “I’ve been jumping off PAs and stomping around stages for nearly 50 years, but it’s finally caught up with me.”

He went on to explain that he has “had niggling back and hip issues for years”, but noticed them “suddenly” increase in severity “over the last few weeks”, leading him to now experience “constant and severe pain”.

Explaining his need to step away from the stage, the Cold Chisel frontman continued: “As everybody knows, it’s against my religion to blow out gigs, but the doctors tell me I need an operation as soon as possible, and it will really limit my movement for a few months. As much as it kills me to inconvenience everyone, I have to get this fixed so I can jump around onstage for another 50 years.”

Barnes’ last scheduled gig to move forward as planned will be the Valo Adelaide 500, where he’s scheduled to perform this Saturday (December 3) – find tickets to that here.

As for the touring By The C festival, which Barnes had been slated to headline, the itinerary has now shifted. Shows in Wollongong and Torquay will continue as planned (on Sunday January 29 and Saturday February 4, respectively); however, the Hoodoo Gurus have stepped in to replace Barnes. The band will also sub for Barnes at the Yarra Valley’s Live In The Vines festival, which is booked in to go down on Saturday February 11.

“I’m very grateful that the Gurus have agreed to headline these three big gigs in my absence,” Barnes said in his statement. “We played some great shows together last summer, so I know audiences will be in good hands. Their addition to the top of the Wollongong, Torquay and Rochford line-ups also means that the other bands on the bill, like The Living End, Wolfmother and Noiseworks, will still get their chance to rock.

“That’s important for everyone after all the disrupted touring over recent years so I strongly encourage people to #keepyourticket and support some of our finest Aussie artists at these shows.”

The Coffs Harbour edition of By The C, however, has been rescheduled to Saturday October 21 and will retain Barnes’ billing. A show in Hobart had also been announced for Sunday February 5, but this has now been cancelled altogether. In addition, Barnes’ performance at next year’s Byron Bay Bluesfest – where he planned to debut his new band, The Barnestormers – has been scrapped.

Also rescheduled has been the Sandstone Point edition of Legends On The Lawn, and the weeklong Stranded In The Whitsundays festival. The former will now be held on Saturday August 5 (rescheduled from next Saturday, December 10), while the latter will run across August 23-28 (rescheduled from May 16-20). Full details on all of Barnes’ upcoming shows can be found here.

Meanwhile, last Friday (November 25) saw the release of Barnes’ first-ever holiday album, ‘Blue Christmas’. Referencing that, Barnes joked in closing his statement: “At least I know what present I’ll be giving everyone this year. The operation will keep me cooped up over summer and I;m a notoriously cranky patient, so I probably need to buy noise cancelling headphones for my family too – that way they’ll hopefully still be talking to me when I’m back on my feet.”

Though he has long been staunchly against cancelling shows, Barnes has indeed had to call few of them off in recent times. Last August, for example, he was forced to cancel a national tour when a surge in COVID-19 cases led to uncertainty around border openings. Back in May, too, a pair of Queensland shows were affected when Barnes himself contracted COVID-19.