Jimmy Barnes covers ‘This Guy’s In Love With You’ with his wife Jane

Jimmy Barnes has posted a brief cover of Herb Alpert’s 1968 track, ‘This Guy’s In Love With You’ to social media.

Barnes’ wife Jane Barnes accompanies him on the guitar, with the pair dedicating their rendition to “everyone helping to crush the Covid by staying home”. Watch the cover below:

Mellow Monday tune for everyone helping to crush the Covid by staying home. Things look like getting tougher before they get better, it’s really up to all of us, wherever we live to do the right thing. The harder we work together the sooner we’ll be back on top. Full vid on FB pic.twitter.com/hDUGTFlf04 — Jimmy Barnes (@JimmyBarnes) August 3, 2020

Written by Burt Bacharach and Hal David, the track originally appeared on Danny Williams’ 1968 self-titled album. Alpert, best known as the leader of the Tijuana Brass, popularised the track with his version later that year.

Barnes’ soulful rendition sees him access the lower register of his trademark tenor, crooning from the comfort of his own home.

“Here’s a song that a dear friend of ours, Paul, learned in lockdown so he could sing it to his girl,” Barnes said. “I thought it might inspire you folk out there [to] pick up an instrument like my Jane did,” Barnes suggested, gesturing to his wife, “now she’s playing like a demon.”

“Or sing a song, or make a painting. It’s good to really express yourselves, especially in times like this.”

Last month, Barnes posted a cover of The Beatles’ ‘With A Little Help From My Friends’ to social media. Barnes dedicated his cover to the staff who attended to him during a recent stint at St Vincent’s Hospital.

In November, Jimmy Barnes will perform as part of the Great Southern Nights live music initiative. The festival aims to curate 1000 “COVID-safe gigs” across NSW in an effort to revitalise Australia’s live music scene.