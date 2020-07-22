News Music News

Jimmy Barnes dedicates Beatles cover to hospital staff

“We’ll all get by with a little help from our friends”

By Greta Brereton
Jimmy Barnes dedicates Beatles cover to hospital staff
Jimmy Barnes. Credit: Don Arnold/WireImage

Jimmy Barnes has thanked staff at Sydney’s St Vincent’s Hospital by performing a Beatles cover, after he was rushed to the emergency department earlier this week.

The Cold Chisel frontman was admitted after experiencing stomach bug symptoms and received treatment overnight.

He took to Twitter yesterday in good spirits to thank the medical staff with a cover of The Beatles’ 1967 track ‘With A Little Help From My Friends’.

Advertisement

“I spent last night in ER at St Vincent Hospital and want to thank the amazing staff that took care of me,” he said in a first Tweet, which was followed up with a clip of the cover.

Barnes has been posting regular performances on his social media during the pandemic, often featuring his friends and extended family. Only days before his visit to St Vincent’s he posted a cover of Buddy Holly’s ‘Everyday’, singing at home with his wife and brother-in-law.

Earlier this month Barnes was announced as one of the headliners for next year’s Bluesfest, taking place in Byron Bay. A mix of fifty local and international acts was announced, including Patti Smith and Her Band, Bon Iver, Xavier Rudd and The Cat Empire.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Read Next

NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.