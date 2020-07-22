Jimmy Barnes dedicates Beatles cover to hospital staff

Jimmy Barnes has thanked staff at Sydney’s St Vincent’s Hospital by performing a Beatles cover, after he was rushed to the emergency department earlier this week.

The Cold Chisel frontman was admitted after experiencing stomach bug symptoms and received treatment overnight.

He took to Twitter yesterday in good spirits to thank the medical staff with a cover of The Beatles’ 1967 track ‘With A Little Help From My Friends’.

“I spent last night in ER at St Vincent Hospital and want to thank the amazing staff that took care of me,” he said in a first Tweet, which was followed up with a clip of the cover.

This song is for the staff at St Vincent's Hospital, Sydney and my best friend @jane13barnes. We’ll all get by with a little help from our friends. Look after each other in these uncertain times. Full video on my Facebook page pic.twitter.com/4VA0adC5pU — Jimmy Barnes (@JimmyBarnes) July 21, 2020

Barnes has been posting regular performances on his social media during the pandemic, often featuring his friends and extended family. Only days before his visit to St Vincent’s he posted a cover of Buddy Holly’s ‘Everyday’, singing at home with his wife and brother-in-law.

We’re here with Brother-in-law Diesel so thought we’d do this great old song to start up the weekend. Buddy Holly was a genius who died too young, I think this is one of his best. pic.twitter.com/xlNC6WwfbG — Jimmy Barnes (@JimmyBarnes) July 17, 2020

Earlier this month Barnes was announced as one of the headliners for next year’s Bluesfest, taking place in Byron Bay. A mix of fifty local and international acts was announced, including Patti Smith and Her Band, Bon Iver, Xavier Rudd and The Cat Empire.