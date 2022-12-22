Jimmy Barnes heads home following hip replacement: “Thank you everybody for all the support”

Jimmy Barnes is beaming in his latest health updates, confirming to fans that he’s finally returned home – and is ready to enjoy a fun, if notedly relaxed Christmas – after enduring a serious hip replacement operation.

The Cold Chisel legend underwent surgery a little under a fortnight ago (on December 13), shortly after he was forced to cancel all of his summer touring plans. “I’ve been jumping off PAs and stomping around stages for nearly 50 years, but it’s finally caught up with me,” he said at the time, admitting he’d started to feel “constant and severe pain”.

The surgery was successful, Barnes confirmed in the following days; he noted last Friday (December 16) that he was walking and engaging in hydrotherapy, and on Monday (December 19), assured fans he was “slowly getting back on [his] feet”.

A significant update followed on Wednesday (December 21), when Barnes told his Twitter followers that he’d been given “a Yes to going home tomorrow”. He joked: “A new hip and good health, a few months off home with my girl, the best present I could ever ask.”

As promised, Barnes found himself back at home yesterday evening (December 22), sharing a photo of himself standing elated – one arm raised in cheer and the other gripped on his walking cane – in front of his house. “I’m home. In a bit of pain but happy,” he wrote. “Thank you everybody for all the support. I’ll be the guy taking it very easy over Christmas.”

At the time of writing, Barnes’ return to the stage is on the cards for the second half of next year – he’s scheduled to perform at Legends On The Lawn in Sandstone Point on Saturday August 5, and Stranded In The Whitsundays over August 23-28. From there, he’ll appear at By The C in Coffs Harbour, and Rock The Boat in Sydney. More details on all of Barnes’ upcoming shows can be found here.

Barnes’ latest release was his first-ever holiday album, ‘Blue Christmas’, which arrived in November and became his unprecedented 20th Number One album.