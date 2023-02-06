Jimmy Barnes now has “all clear” to travel following hip and back surgery

Jimmy Barnes has been given the “all clear” to travel, after the Cold Chisel frontman underwent emergency back and hip surgery at the end of last year.

In late November, Barnes cancelled his summer touring plans to undergo the essential surgery. “I’ve been jumping off PAs and stomping around stages for nearly 50 years, but it’s finally caught up with me,” Barnes said in a statement at the time, explaining that he had begun to experience “constant and severe pain”.

“The doctors tell me I need an operation as soon as possible, and it will really limit my movement for a few months,” Barnes explained. “I have to get this fixed so I can jump around onstage for another 50 years.”

On December 13, Barnes’ daughter Ella-May said that her father was “out of surgery and awake” and that doctors were “very happy” with how the procedure had gone. The following week, after telling fans he had begun walking and engaging in hydrotherapy and assured fans he was “slowly getting back on [his] feet”, he left hospital and returned home.

The singer has now shared that he is “undergoing the next phase” of recovery in Thailand, after being given the “all clear” to get on a flight. In a tweet shared from the airport on Friday (February 3), Barnes said that he would be spending the trip “working on my book, writing new music between physio work in the pool”. Over the weekend, he shared more photos and updates of his time recovering alongside his wife, Jane.

We’ve got 10 out of 10, and an all clear to get on the next plane. Land of Smiles here we come. The kids will look after the veggies, roses and geese. Our next phase of Physio will be in a pool by the Gulf of Siam. Luckiest man in the world right now pic.twitter.com/9MNuoGHFnl — Jimmy Barnes (@JimmyBarnes) February 2, 2023

We’re through the rigmarole of check in and customs, ready to board. Thanks for cheering me on, so much positivity has definitely helped. I’ll be working on my book, writing new music between Physio work in the pool. @jane13barnes planning all the food. We’ll post plenty of pics pic.twitter.com/TlQfo6PJZw — Jimmy Barnes (@JimmyBarnes) February 2, 2023

Early morning pool exercises, today’s Temple steps, my reward Thai noodles … so far so good. Enjoy your weekend everyone. I’m loving mine@jane13barnes pic.twitter.com/mTEGpG79wJ — Jimmy Barnes (@JimmyBarnes) February 4, 2023

We’ve made it to the sea. I’ll be the guy doing physio in the pool. Thankful everyday@jane13barnes pic.twitter.com/eGA1Ix40LX — Jimmy Barnes (@JimmyBarnes) February 5, 2023

Shows Barnes was forced to cancel due to his surgery included headline appearances at the touring By the C festival, as well as the upcoming Byron Bay Bluesfest. The singer has said he plans to take between four and six months off from performing, and is currently scheduled to make his return to the stage on August 5 at Queensland’s Sandstone Point Hotel.

In December, Barnes claimed his 20th number one album with his record of holiday songs, ‘Blue Christmas’. The album debuted at the top spot on the ARIA Chart, replacing Taylor Swift‘s ‘Midnights’ after five consecutive weeks. It marked his 15th solo number one album alongside five records with Cold Chisel that achieved the same milestone.