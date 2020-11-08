Jimmy Barnes, Hoodoo Gurus to headline Red Hot Summer Tour 2021 concert series

Jimmy Barnes, Hoodoo Gurus and more have been enlisted for the Red Hot Summer Tour concert series in 2021.

The shows will hit various cities across Tasmania, Western Australia, South Australia and Queensland throughout March, April and May next year.

Joining Barnes and Hoodoo Gurus on the lineup are the likes of Jon Stevens, Vika & Linda and The Living End’s Chris Cheney. Barnes’ brother-in-law Diesel will also be on the bill, celebrating the 30th anniversary of his solo career.

The concert, which organisers promise will be COVID-safe, will also have dates added in New South Wales and Victoria pending the easing of restrictions in those states over the coming months.

“We were disappointed to cancel much of the 2020 tour,” promoter Duane McDonald said in a press statement.

“But safety was, and always is, our first priority. We continue to work with governments and stakeholders to make sure that we can continue the Red Hot Summer Tour in 2021, and to ensure that all the shows are delivered in a COVID-safe way.”

Tickets for the shows will be available via Ticketmaster from 9am on Thursday November 12.

The ‘Red Hot Summer Tour 2021’ dates are:

MARCH

13 – Country Club Lawns, Launceston

14 – Royal Tasmanian Botanical Gardens, Hobart

27 – Mary Ann Reserve, Mannum

28 – Seppeltsfield, Barossa

APRIL

10 – Sandalford Wines, Swan Valley

MAY

1 – Sandstone Point Hotel, Bribie Island

2 – Queens Park, Toowoomba

9 – Harrigan’s Draft Inn, Jacobs Well