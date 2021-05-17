Jimmy Barnes, Killing Heidi, The Living End to perform at One Electric Day Festival 2021

Victoria’s One Electric Day Festival is back for its eighth instalment this year, sporting a lineup of well-known Australian acts.

Taking place at Werribee Park in November, One Electric Day will feature live sets from Jimmy Barnes, The Living End and Killing Heidi, as well as Jon Stevens, The Black Sorrows and Chocolate Starfish.

The November 21 event will mark the festival’s return after the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to postpone their 2020 iteration.

“Audiences have always been so supportive of One Electric Day,” event organiser Duana McDonald said in a press statement.

“It has become a really special event where we see many fans return year after year, it is like catching up with friends and family.

“After the curveball that COVID-19 threw at us, we are looking forward to catching up with those friends and family this year for a very overdue celebration of great Australian music. One Electric Day 2021 will create some great memories for us all.”

Tickets for the festival go on sale this Friday, May 21, via Ticketmaster.

Barnes will have released a new body of work by the time One Electric Day rolls around, with his forthcoming record ‘Flesh And Blood’ set to arrive on July 2. He’ll be touring the album that same month, embarking on a run of shows that wrap up on July 30.

The Living End were slated to play at this year’s rescheduled Bluesfest, after its 2020 instalment was cancelled due to ongoing coronavirus pandemic. However, a COVID outbreak forced the festival to postpone yet again, with dates pushed back to October 2021.

Organisers have announced the new lineup will arrive this Wednesday, saying “the wait will have all been worth it”.