Watch Jimmy Barnes and daughter Mahalia cover AC/DC’s ‘It’s A Long Way To The Top’

Jimmy Barnes and his daughter Mahalia Barnes, along with a slew of other family members, have joined forces to cover AC/DC’s 1975 classic, ‘It’s A Long Way To The Top (If You Wanna Rock ‘N’ Roll’).

The Barnes family have been releasing covers of quintessential Australian songs daily, in support of the Australians currently competing at the Tokyo Olympics. Other renditions have included Daddy Cool’s ‘Eagle Rock‘, Daryl Braithwaite’s ‘Horses‘ and Hunters & Collectors ‘Throw Your Arms Around Me‘.

Jimmy Barnes introduced yesterday’s performance by saying, “this is a song that was done by some dear friends of mine, one of my favourite bands, one of my favourite singers…”

Watch Jimmy and Mahalia Barnes cover AC/DC below:

Australia is 4th in the medal tally tonight. What a Team. Congratulations again, all of you. Here’s Aussie anthem #8 to spur you on. There’s no order to these songs, they are as great as each other. We’re not stopping at 10 either. Stay safe, It’s a Long Way to the Top Posted by Jimmy Barnes on Sunday, August 1, 2021

Jimmy Barnes released his 20th studio album last month, titled ‘Flesh And Blood’. The LP aptly centres around his family, which sees Barnes’ children and grandchildren contributing vocals, his son-in-law engineering the album and his nephew shooting the cover artwork.

In a statement posted to Facebook, Barnes announced ‘Flesh And Blood’ had debuted at Number One on the ARIA Albums Chart, going on to say: “I don’t take any of this for granted…I’d like to thank all the people who are still willing to listen to my new music after all these years.”

Barnes’ cover even includes the hallmark bagpipe solo featured in the original track, which, according to NME writer Andrew P. Street, was thanks to a chance idea by producer George Young – Angus and Malcolm’s big brother, who also was in the Easybeats.

“[George Young] found out that Bon had been in a pipe band in his youth and immediately asked him to bust out some bagpipe magic on the song,” he wrote. “Bon enthusiastically agreed – without telling George that he’d never played the instrument in his life as he’d been a drummer in said band. But he promptly got hold of some pipes and learned how to play them, because he was Bon Scott and of course he did.”

Last month marked what would’ve been the 75th birthday of the late Bon Scott, who fronted AC/DC from 1974 until his early death in 1980.