Jimmy Barnes making “good progress” after open-heart surgery, family says

Jimmy Barnes is recovering and making “good progress” after recently undergoing open-heart surgery, his wife Jane has shared.

Barnes, 67, recently went under the knife for open-heart surgery after a bacterial infection spread to one of the valves in his heart. Barnes announced the need for surgery on social media earlier this week, saying in a statement at the time that he had felt at his “fittest” in “decades” just a few weeks prior to the infection.

Now, Barnes wife Jane has shared an update on Barnes’ recovery, saying he’s been making “good progress”. “Some massive tubes have come out and first physio visit. Clearing lungs and deep breathing, we know he’s good at that,” she wrote on Instagram.

The infection and subsequent operation have led to Barnes cancelling his upcoming shows, which he says is “hugely frustrating”. “This has all happened very suddenly so it’s going to take a few days for everyone to figure out what’s going to be doable with my upcoming shows,” he wrote on social media.

“A new plan will be announced as soon as possible.”

The infection is the latest health issue that the iconic singer has faced in recent years. In late November last year, Barnes was forced to cancelled his summer touring plans to undergo emergency back and hip surgery.

In early February of this year, he was given the “all clear” to travel, and was actively in recovery to get back to performing shape.

In May, Barnes united with The Living End’s Chris Cheney, Stray Cats’ Slim Jim Phantom, Kevin ‘Caveman’ Shirley and Jools Holland to release their supergroup’s self-titled debut album, ‘The Barnestormers’.