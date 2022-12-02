Jimmy Barnes’ new Christmas album breaks own ARIA Chart record with 20th number one

Jimmy Barnes has broken his own ARIA Chart record, with his new record of festive songs, ‘Blue Christmas’, debuting at the top spot on this week’s ARIA Albums Chart.

Barnes has claimed an unprecedented 20th number one album with ‘Blue Christmas’, knocking Taylor Swift‘s ‘Midnights’ from the top spot after five consecutive weeks. It marks his 15th solo number one album, joining five records with Cold Chisel that achieved the same milestone.

Barnes’ first-ever Christmas album was released last Friday (November 25), featuring renditions of holiday classics like ‘Jingle Bell Rock’, ‘Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas’, ‘Santa Claus Is Coming to Town’, ‘White Christmas’, ‘Silent Night’ and more.

“This is a fantastic Christmas present and I’m grateful to receive it,” Barnes said of his ARIA achievement in a press statement. “It’s been a rough week given that I’ve withdrawn from summer touring to have surgery. I’d like to say that the warm reception for this album has put a spring in my step but that would be a medical miracle right now.

“Instead, I’ll just say thanks to everyone who keeps listening to my new music and thank all the people behind the scenes for their help. I wish everyone the happiest of holidays and can’t wait to get back onstage next year.”

Barnes announced earlier this week that he was cancelling his plans to tour this coming summer, after having recently learned he needs to undergo essential back and hip surgery. “I’ve been jumping off PAs and stomping around stages for nearly 50 years, but it’s finally caught up with me,” the Cold Chisel frontman said in a statement, explaining that he had begun to experience “constant and severe pain”.

“As everybody knows, it’s against my religion to blow out gigs, but the doctors tell me I need an operation as soon as possible, and it will really limit my movement for a few months,” Barnes explained. “As much as it kills me to inconvenience everyone, I have to get this fixed so I can jump around onstage for another 50 years.”