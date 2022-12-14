Jimmy Barnes “out of surgery and awake” after hip operation

Jimmy Barnes is “out of surgery and awake” following a hip surgery the Cold Chisel frontman underwent yesterday (December 13) after beginning to experience severe pain in recent weeks.

Late last month, Barnes cancelled his touring plans for the summer, sharing in a statement that he needed essential back and hip surgery. “I’ve been jumping off PAs and stomping around stages for nearly 50 years, but it’s finally caught up with me,” the singer said at the time, explaining that he had begun to experience “constant and severe pain”.

“The doctors tell me I need an operation as soon as possible, and it will really limit my movement for a few months,” Barnes explained. “I have to get this fixed so I can jump around onstage for another 50 years.”

Yesterday evening, at around 6:30pm, Barnes’ daughter Elly-May shared a photo of the singer in a hospital bed, along with an image of an X-ray. She added that Barnes was “out of surgery and awake” and that the “doctors are very happy”, thanking fans for their support and well wishes.

Barnes’ cancelled shows included his planned headline appearances at the touring By the C festival (for which the singer has been replaced by the Hoodoo Gurus) as well as next year’s Byron Bay Bluesfest. He has said he plans to take between four and six months off from performing.

Earlier this month, Barnes claimed an unprecedented 20th number one album with his new record of holiday songs, ‘Blue Christmas’. The album debuted at the top spot on the ARIA Chart, replacing Taylor Swift‘s ‘Midnights’ after five consecutive weeks. It marked his 15th solo number one album alongside five records with Cold Chisel that achieved the same milestone.