Jimmy Barnes reveals he was invited to join Van Halen in the ’80s

Jimmy Barnes has revealed he was invited to join Van Halen as a bandmember in his tribute to Eddie Van Halen.

In a tweet earlier today (October 7), the Aussie rock legend said he was approached by the late guitarist more than three decades back, but turned down his offer because he was just starting out on his solo career.

“I was lucky enough to meet Eddie in the mid-’80s when he asked me if I was interested in joining Van Halen,” Barnes said.

Advertisement

“I’d just started my solo career so the timing wasn’t right but still to this day, it’s an honour to have been asked to play with such a legendary rock band. RIP Eddie.”

I was lucky enough to meet Eddie in the mid 80s when he asked me if I was interested in joining Van Halen.

I’d just started my solo career so the timing wasn't right but still to this day, it's an honour to have been asked to play with such a legendary rock band. RIP Eddie pic.twitter.com/Q2faLXoHie — Jimmy Barnes (@JimmyBarnes) October 6, 2020

It was announced overnight that Van Halen had died from throat cancer on Tuesday (October 6), aged 65.

Van Halen’s death was confirmed by his son and bassist for the band, Wolfgang.

“I can’t believe I’m having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning,” he said.

Advertisement

“He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I’ve shared with him on and off stage was a gift. My heart is broken and I don’t think I’ll ever fully recover from this loss. I love you so much, Pop.”