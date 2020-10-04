Jimmy Barnes says Cold Chisel “might be done” in new interview

Jimmy Barnes has said the likelihood of Cold Chisel of releasing more music or touring is slim, saying he has “got a feeling [the band] might be done”.

Speaking on a forthcoming episode of music podcast The Green Room, Barnes said it takes a lot of preparation to get all band members in the same room for long enough.

“We’ve been touring since 1973. It takes a lot to wind Cold Chisel up. We get together for one show and we have to rehearse for three weeks just to get the band back to where we communicate properly and all that sort of stuff,” he said.

Cold Chisel’s last full-length release was last year with ‘Blood Moon’. The band celebrated the album’s release with a series of nationwide concerts. Speaking to podcast host Neil Griffiths, Barnes said it’s unlikely a major tour like that will occur again.

“Maybe there’s more of a chance that we might make a record, but I don’t know if we’re ever gonna go out and do, like, a major tour as such. It could be the odd gig here and there for special events or special occasions but I don’t see Cold Chisel doing a major tour ever again,” he said.

“We love each other and when we finished we were playing great, it’s just so hard and time-consuming and emotional to get it all up and running while I’m writing and making three records a year of my own and [Ian Moss is] touring and [Don Walker’s] doing this.

“It’s very difficult to get us all in one place.”

The full episode will be released this Tuesday (October 6), a day before the arrival of Barnes’ new book, Killing Time.