Jimmy Barnes forms rockabilly supergroup with Jools Holland and Chris Cheney of The Living End

Jimmy Barnes has formed a supergroup named The Barnestormers, and the band will be releasing their self-titled debut record soon.

The Barnestormers – consisting of Jimmy Barnes on vocals, guitarist Chris Cheney of The Living End, Stray Cats’ Slim Jim Phantom on drums, producer Kevin “Caveman” Shirley on bass and UK music legend Jools Holland on piano.

The Barnestormers are set to release their self-titled debut album on Friday, May 26 via Bloodlines. The record is available for pre-order now.

The record will feature a total of 11 tracks including a cover of Don Walker’s ‘Johnny’s Gone’, which can be heard below. Other songs featured on the album include ‘Working for the Man’, ‘Lonesome Train’ and ‘Land of Hope and Glory’. Check out the complete tracklisting for ‘The Barnestormers’ below.

‘The Barnestormers” tracklisting is:

1. Sweet Love On My Mind

2. Working for the Man

3. Johnny’s Gone

4. Lonesome Train

5. Thirteen Women (And Only One Man)

6. Dear Dad

7. Crazy Crazy Lovin’

8. Sweet Nothin’s

9. Land of Hope and Glory

10. Real Wild Child

11. 25 to Life

In late November 2022, Barnes announced that he had to cancel his summer tour plans to undergo emergency hip and back surgery. “I’ve been jumping off PAs and stomping around stages for nearly 50 years, but it’s finally caught up with me,” Barnes said in a statement at the time, explaining “I have to get this fixed so I can jump around onstage for another 50 years.”

In early February, the Australian rock icon revealed that he had been given the “all clear” to travel again and would undergo “the next phase” of recovery in Thailand. The singer has said he plans to take between four and six months off from performing, and is currently scheduled to make his return to the stage on August 5 at Queensland’s Sandstone Point Hotel.