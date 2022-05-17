Jimmy Barnes tests positive for COVID-19, calls off Queensland shows

Jimmy Barnes has postponed one appearance in Queensland and cancelled another after returning a positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

In a social media post this morning (May 17), the singer revealed that he’d returned two positive tests for the virus and that his appearance at Queensland’s Legends of the Lawn this Saturday (May 21) will be postponed by three months. Barnes will now headline the Mackay festival on August 27.

Barnes also said that his Whitsundays appearance, likewise slated for this week, will be dropped completely. The Black Sorrows and Diesel, alongside previously scheduled acts Daryl Braithwaite and Richard Clapton, will step in for Barnes at the Daydream Island show this Thursday (May 19).

Sorry to advise that I’ve returned two positive RATs for Covid-19. I’m not feeling too bad so far, but I need to isolate… Posted by Jimmy Barnes on Monday, May 16, 2022

In the post, Barnes said that he’s “not feeling too bad so far,” before assuring fans that “if [he] wasn’t contagious and could get out of bed, [he’d] be there singing to you.”

“Sincere apologies to everyone who’s been inconvenienced by this. I know you’ve all travelled and planned your holidays around it. I’ll make it up to everyone before too long. Have a great weekend up there. I know where I’d rather be,” the post read.

Barnes was set to headline Legends of the Lawn’s 2022 edition alongside the likes of Vanessa Amorosi and The Living End. Meanwhile, he performed at Daydream Island Resort as part of the region’s Stranded In The Whitsundays festivities last year.

The rescheduling comes ahead of Barnes’ ‘Soul Deep 30’ Australian tour, which begins in June with shows in Brisbane, Melbourne, Adelaide and Sydney. Earlier this month, it was announced that the Cold Chisel frontman will feature in Days Like These, an ABC series about some of Australia’s most iconic live music events.