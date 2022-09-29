Jimmy Eat World to join My Chemical Romance on 2023 Australian tour

Jimmy Eat World have announced they will open for My Chemical Romance on the upcoming Australian leg of the latter band’s reunion tour.

The two groups have a lengthy shared history. My Chemical Romance’s first Australian tour took place in 2005 alongside Jimmy Eat World, with both acts opening for Green Day at two stadium shows. The 2023 tour will mark the first time the bands have played in Australia together since, despite two close encounters in the years that have followed.

The first came when MCR dropped out of the national Soundwave festival in 2010, with Jimmy Eat World brought in to replace them. The two bands were also billed together on the 2020 edition of the Australian Download Festival – with a New Zealand sideshow featuring both bands also booked. Those dates were cancelled just weeks out, however, due to the then-emerging pandemic.

Advertisement

The upcoming tour will kick off in Brisbane, where they will play back-to-back shows – scheduled for Monday March 13 and Tuesday 14 – at the city’s Entertainment Centre. The tour will move to Melbourne next, with two shows at Rod Laver Arena the following week, before rounding out the trip with a pair of gigs at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena. Remaining tickets for the shows can be found here.

The tour will mark My Chemical Romance’s first Australian visit since 2012 – when they performed at the Big Day Out festival, and performed their last headline shows before breaking up the following year. It will also serve as Jimmy Eat World’s Australian shows since 2017, touring in support of their ninth album ‘Integrity Blues’. In 2019, the band released their 10th album, ‘Surviving’.

MCR are currently underway with the North American leg of their reunion tour. Thus far, the tour has seen them play rarities like ‘Headfirst For Halos’, ‘Bury Me In Black’ and ‘Demolition Lovers’, as well as the live debuts of ‘Conventional Weapons’ songs like ‘Boy Division’, ‘Tomorrow’s Money’ and ‘Burn Bright’. Every show has also opened with their comeback single, ‘The Foundations Of Decay’.

Meanwhile, guitarist Frank Iero recently unveiled his new band, L.S. Dunes. The supergroup is fronted by Circa Survive vocalist Anthony Green, and also features guitarist Travis Stever (of Coheed And Cambria) alongside Thursday‘s rhythm section: bassist Tim Payne and drummer Tucker Rule.

L.S. Dunes’ debut album, ‘Past Lives’, is due for release on November 11 via Fantasy Records. Their live debut came earlier this month, at this year’s Riot Fest in Chicago.