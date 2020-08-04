Jimmy Eat World’s Jim Adkins launches new podcast series

Jimmy Eat World frontman Jim Adkins has announced a new podcast series called Pass-Through Frequencies.

Hosted by Fender Guitars, the show will see Adkins delve into the craft of songwriting and the creative process through in-depth conversations with various special guests.

Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus is set to appear on the first instalment, which will air this coming Thursday (August 6). Participants of future episodes include Steve Aoki, Death Cab For Cutie‘s Ben Gibbard, Tegan Quinn, Fun’s Nate Reuss, Chris Carrabba of Dashboard Confessional and David Bazan.

Advertisement

“When I’m working on a song, it almost feels like I am channeling something,” Adkins explained. “It’s like I am holding the rudder with only a vague clue who might be paddling. I have to find a balanced mindset of being wholly present…and not ‘there’ at all.

“The creative process has as much reward and mystery as it did 26 years ago when I started writing songs with Jimmy Eat World. I am still totally fascinated. In this series I chat with music people about their process, preparation and execution. As well as whatever may get thrown in on the side.”

New episodes will air every Tuesday and Thursday over on Jimmy Eat World’s official YouTube channel – you can check out the official trailer above.

Jimmy Eat World released their tenth album ‘Surviving‘ last October, and had been due to embark on a UK and European tour this summer before it was postponed due to the coronavirus crisis.

Advertisement

The band will now head out on the road in 2021, taking to the stage in Manchester, London, Cheltenham and Glasgow throughout July. You can see the full schedule below.



June 2021

18 – Luxembourg City, LU – Den Atelier

19 – Schessel, DE – Hurricane Festival

20 – Neuhausen Ob Eck, DE – Southside Festival

22 – Frankfurt, DE – Batschkapp

23 – Prague, CZ – Lucerna Music Bar

24 – Warsaw, PL – Proxima

27 – Cologne, DE – E-Werk

28 – Berlin, DE – Huxleys

30 – Oslo, NO – Parkteatret

July 2021

06 – Manchester, UK – Academy

07 – London, UK – O2 Academy Brixton

08 – Cheltenham, UK – 2000Trees Festival

10 – Glasgow, UK – TRNSMT Festival