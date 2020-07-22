Jimmy Page says it’s “really unlikely” that Led Zeppelin will tour again in the future

Jimmy Page has reiterated that it’s “really unlikely” that Led Zeppelin will ever reunite to go on tour again in the future.

The guitarist was speaking on BBC Radio 2 this morning (July 22) after his previously unreleased collaboration with The Rolling Stones, ‘Scarlet’, premiered on the Zoe Ball Breakfast Show.

Ball asked Page if Led Zeppelin could ever return to go back on tour, referencing Mick Jagger‘s comments in their earlier interview in which he said he was “so disappointed” that the band didn’t go on tour after their one-off 2007 reunion show at The O2 in London.

“At the time of the O2, we thought — myself, John Paul Jones and Jason [Bonham] — that there was going to; it was said that there were gonna be some more dates,” Page said. “It would’ve been really good to have done that after the O2, ‘cos we’d put a lot of work into The O2 and we were really on it, y’know? But it didn’t come off.”

Page added: “It seems really unlikely that there would be a tour in the future. Unlike The Rolling Stones, they do sort of know that the fans love that — also I know that with Led Zeppelin [fans too]. But it doesn’t look as though there’s anything in the future, unfortunately.

“We’re talking about a concert that was gigantic at the time, but that was 2007: time passes, y’know?”

