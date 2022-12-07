JJ Lin announces tour dates in North America, Europe and Australia

Singaporean Mando-pop star JJ Lin has announced concerts in North America, Europe and Australia as part of his ‘JJ Lin JJ20 World Tour’.

The North American leg of Lin’s tour will kick off in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 28 and includes stops in California, New York, and Washington ahead of a February 24 concert in Toronto, Ontario in Canada.

Lin will then make a stop in Hong Kong on March 18 before picking up the second quarter with a concert at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia on April 8. He then heads to Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena on April 15. Tickets for the Australian shows are set to go on sale this December 13 via Ticketek, with prices ranging between AUD398 and AUD98.

The European leg of Lin’s tour will see him performing in Paris and London on April 25 and 30 respectively. Ticketing information for JJ Lin’s European shows have yet to be announced.

The announcement post does not indicate if any additional tour dates will be announced.

Lin has previously revealed concerts in Malaysia, Singapore and Taiwan as part of his ‘JJ Lin JJ20 World Tour’, which kicked off with a two-night stint at Singapore’s National Stadium on November 4 and 5 followed by a performance at the Rakuten Taoyuan Baseball Stadium in Taoyuan City, Taiwan on December 3. Lin’s next tour date will see him perform at Malaysia’s Bukit Jalil National Stadium on December 18.

Billed as a celebration of Lin’s 20-year career thus far, the world tour is set to include some of the Mandopop star’s most popular hits. Lin has been performing tracks from throughout his discography for the tour, with tracks from his 2003 debut album ‘Music Voyager’ to his most recent album, ‘Drifter / Like You Do’.

His last world tour, dubbed ‘Sanctuary World Tour’, was held 2018. He previous held a two-day concert at Singapore’s Marina Bay Sands for charity in November last year, with proceeds being donated to The Community Chest of Singapore. Lin had also released the single ‘After The Rain’ for the benefit concert, which was titled the same.

Lin recently emerged as the most-streamed local artist in Singapore in 2022, according to stats revealed by Spotify Wrapped. He was followed by followed by Stefanie Sun, Gentle Bones, Tanya Chua and top 5 newcomer Lullaboy in what would turn out to be the third consecutive year featuring JJ Lin, Stefanie Sun, Gentle Bones and Tanya Chua in the top five highest-streamed local artists for the country.

JJ Lin’s ‘JJ Lin JJ20 World Tour dates are:

2022:

December 18 – Bukit Jalil National Stadium, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia



2023:

January 28 – TBA, Las Vegas, Nevada, US

February 4 – TBA, Connecticut, US

February 7 – TBA, San Jose, California, US

February 11 – TBA, Seattle, Washington, US

February 18 – TBA, New York, New York, US

February 24 – TBA, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

March 18 – TBA, Hong Kong

April 8 – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, Australia

April 15 – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, Australia

April 25 – TBA, Paris, France

April 30 – TBA, London, UK