JK-47 announces ‘The Healing’ 2022 tour

Tweed Heads rapper JK-47 has announced a tour for next year, taking in a slew of headline dates alongside festival appearances and support slots on Allday‘s forthcoming tour.

‘The Healing’ tour, named after the Bundjalung artist’s latest single, will kick off with a show at the Uni Bar in Wollongong on January 22, with headline stops also booked in Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, Ballarat and more. Tickets are on sale now.

In addition to his headline dates, JK-47 will support Allday on the latter’s rescheduled album launch tour for ‘Drinking with My Smoking Friends’, which is set to kick off in February.

JK-47 will also appear as part of festivals like Perth’s Liquid Kandy in March along with the Tocumwal-based Strawberry Fields and Byron Bay Bluesfest in April.

‘Healing’, JK-47’s first solo single for the year, arrived back in September. Along with Nerve collaboration ‘One in a Million’ in May, it marked the first new music from the rapper since he dropped debut album ‘Made for This’ in 2020.

Earlier this year, the rapper also made his debut on triple j’s Like a Version segment, delivering his spin on 2Pac‘s ‘Changes’ with new verses. “I had to keep it real and tell it how it is in Australia and how it is as an Indigenous person,” he said in a post-performance interview.

JK-47’s ‘The Healing’ 2022 headline tour dates are:

JANUARY

Saturday 22 – Wollongong, Uni Bar

FEBRUARY

Thursday 3 – Chippendale, Phoenix Central Park

Friday 4 – Frankston, Pelly Bar

Saturday 5 – Melbourne, Workers Club

Saturday 12 – Fremantle, Mojo’s

Sunday 13 – Perth, YMCA HQ

MARCH

Thursday 3 – Ballarat, Volta

Saturday 5 – Scarborough, Indian Ocean Hotel

Thursday 31 – Albury, Beer Deluxe