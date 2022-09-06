JK-47 announces ‘Revision For Regrowth’ album launch tour

JK-47 has announced an Australian tour that will kick off next month in support of the Bundjalung rapper’s forthcoming second album, ‘Revision For Regrowth’.

The run of dates will kick off on October 21 in Adelaide, continuing along to Sydney, Fremantle and Melbourne before wrapping up on November 5 in Brisbane. See dates and venues below. Tickets are on sale this Thursday (September 8) at 1pm AEST, with a pre-sale you can register for here kicking off a day earlier.

‘Revision For Regrowth’, the follow-up to 2020 debut ‘Made For This’, is set to arrive independently on October 27. JK-47 announced the new album last month alongside lead single ‘At One (reVision)’, produced by Jay Orient and featuring Nate G.

“It’s about the perspective you can gain from withstanding the hard times,” the rapper said in a statement alongside the release of ‘at One (reVision)’. “Instead of letting it break you and make you bitter towards life and the people around you.”

‘At One (reVision)’ followed on from last year’s standalone single, ‘Healing’, along with ‘Rappertag #3’. Last year also saw him make his debut appearance on triple j’s Like a Version segment, covering ‘Changes’ by 2Pac. Earlier this year, he made his second appearance, joining Miiesha to perform a rendition of Beyoncé‘s ‘Freedom’.

JK-47’s ‘Revision For Regrowth’ tour dates are:

OCTOBER

Friday 21 – Adelaide (Kaurna Land), Lion Arts Factory

Saturday 22 – Sydney (Gadigal Land), Oxford Art Factory

Friday 28 – Fremantle (Whadjuk Land), Mojo’s

Saturday 29 – Melbourne (Wurundjeri Woi Wurrung Land), Corner Hotel

NOVEMBER

Saturday 5 – Brisbane (Turrbal Land), The Triffid