JK-47 drops his first solo single of 2021, ‘Healing’

Bundjalung rapper JK-47 has marked his return with the release of his first solo single for 2021, ‘Healing’.

Released today (September 17), ‘Healing’ follows on from the rapper’s collab with Nerve titled ‘One In A Million’, which dropped in May.

‘Healing’ is a slow-burning cut that sees JK-47 reflect on his career thus far, with references to his wife and child, as well as a shout-out to the late Nipsey Hussle and his track ‘Dedication’, which also features Kendrick Lamar.

Listen to ‘Healing’ below.

‘Healing’ is also the first solo track JK-47 has dropped since he released his debut album ‘Made For This’ last year, celebrating its one-year anniversary earlier this month (September 4).

In a recent Instagram post commemorating the occasion, the rapper wrote, “I just wanna thank everyone involved in bringing this album to life.

“The artists, the producers, my manager, the photographers, the videographers, friends, family and all the fans for your ongoing support over the time I’ve been doing this. This truely was a dream until we ALL made it happen, and my gratitude goes beyond words.”

He also confirmed that he is currently working on his second album. It’s unclear at this point whether ‘Healing’ will appear on his follow-up to ‘Made For This’.