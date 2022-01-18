JK-47, KYE, Heather Shannon and more announced for Phoenix Central Park’s third season program

Sydney performing arts space Phoenix Central Park has announced its third season of music programming, which will present a series of free performances across February and March of this year.

The series will kick off on February 3 with Bundjalung rapper JK-47. Over the following two months, the venue – located in Chippendale – will host the likes of neo-soul artist KYE, rap crew 1300, Newcastle songwriter e4444e (in full band mode) and more.

Other notable acts include The Jezabels keyboardist Heather Shannon, who’ll perform her solo piano album ‘Midnight Sun’, and the debut live performance from Goddess911 – the new project of Cloud Control‘s Alister James Wright and The Jezabels’ Sam Lockwood.

Elsewhere on the bill is 3 Pianos (Tangents’ Adrian Lim-Klumpes, Chris Abrahams of The Necks and Novak Manojlovic of Hekka), violinist Eric Avery, harpist Alice Giles, and a string quartet made of musicians from the Australian Chamber Orchestra.

Each performance will accommodate only 120 people. Tickets for each performance will be assigned via a ballot system. See the full program and register for tickets here.

“We have programmed ten acts who each connect with distinct audiences and will bring a completely new group of people to come through our doors with every performance. That is by design,” commented Creative Director Beau Neilson in a statement.

“Not only are we intent on giving our audiences something to look forward to in trying times, but we also believe it’s essential to be resolute in our mission to support artists and provide a solid and beautiful platform for the presentation of their work.”