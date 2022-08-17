JK-47 links up with Jay Orient and Nate G for ‘At One (reVision)’, details second album

JK-47 has returned with a triumphant new single titled ‘At One (reVision)’ – for which he joined forces with North Coast producer Jay Orient and his brother, fellow MC (and East Coast Brotherhood member) Nate G – sharing it alongside the news of his forthcoming second album.

The new song is a fitting follow-up to last year’s standalone single ‘Healing’. That song – one of two the Bundjalung rapper dropped last year, shortly after ‘Rappertag #3’ – saw JK reflect on his career thus far, with references to his wife and child, as well as a shout-out to the late Nipsey Hussle.

‘At One (reVision)’ touches on JK’s personal growth over the years, exploring the ways that periods of struggle can lead to positive evolution. “It’s about the perspective you can gain from withstanding the hard times,” he said in a press release, “instead of letting it break you and make you bitter towards life and the people around you.”

Advertisement

Have a listen to ‘At One (reVision): below:

‘At One (reVision)’ is the first preview of JK’s second album, ‘Revision For Regrowth’, which is primed for release independently on October 27, and said to mark “the beginning of a new era” for the rapper.

Today’s (August 17) press release notes that much of it was written throughout the pandemic, with JK engaging deeper in self-reflection and character development – particularly in the wake of his first child’s birth – than he did when writing 2020’s ‘Made For This’. According to the logline, ‘Revision For Regrowth’ will present “an intricate summary of JK-47’s learnings and personal progression over this life-changing time”.

Sonically, too, JK has promised a “richer” and more expansive soundscape. “I reached out to a lot of people and there’s a lot more credits on this album – the feel and flow is completely different,” he said, noting that he worked closely with Orient across the entire record.

Later this year, JK will perform at the Wildlands festival in Adelaide, Brisbane and Perth, and at Field Day in Sydney. He’ll also appear at this year’s BIGSOUND as a conference speaker, after winning its annual Levi’s Music Prize in 2021.

Advertisement

Earlier this year, JK joined Miiesha for her appearance on triple j’s Like A Version, where they covered Beyoncé‘s ‘Freedom’ together. It marked his second time performing for the segment, having covered ‘Changes’ by 2Pac last February.