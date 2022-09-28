JK-47 pushes back second album ‘Revision For Regrowth’ and tour to 2023

JK-47 has delayed the release of his second album, ‘Revision For Regrowth’, as well as the accompanying launch tour in support of its arrival.

Having been previewed with lead single ‘At One (reVision)’ last month, the follow-up to 2020 debut ‘Made For This’ was set to arrive in October. A five-date national headline tour was set to kick off the same month, including stops in Adelaide, Sydney, Fremantle, Melbourne and Brisbane.

Now, both the album and tour have been pushed back to 2023. The news was shared by the rapper on his Instagram earlier today (September 28), where he wrote: “I put my all into my music and my performance, to the point that sometimes I forget to make time for myself and the things that started me on this path in the first place.”

Advertisement

In a video accompanying the post, JK-47 elaborated on his reasons for the postponement. “We never want to let anybody down. We never want to let the fans down, and that’s what we feel like we’d be doing if we put this project out before it was really done,” he said.

“We want to give it more time and attention, to literally give you the best of us, the best we possibly can. So, I just want to thank you all for understanding. Thank you for coming with us on this journey, and I want to let you know that we’ll see you soon.”

Ticketholders for shows of the tour will be contacted shortly regarding a refund. The rapper’s forthcoming festival appearances – which includes slots at Wildlands, Beyond the Valley and Field Day – will go ahead as planned.