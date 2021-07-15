Joan As Police Woman announces ‘The Solution is Restless’, a new album with Dave Okumu and the late Tony Allen

Joan As Police Woman – the project of Joan Wasser – has announced a collaborative new album titled ‘The Solution is Restless’, written and recorded with the late Tony Allen and The Invisible’s Dave Okumu.

‘The Solution is Restless’ is the ninth studio album by Wasser under her long-running project. It is also one of the final studio recordings of Allen, who died in April 2020.

Born out of a night-long improvisation session in a Parisian studio, ‘The Solution is Restless’ will be released on November 5 via PIAS Recordings. Its first single, ‘Take Me To Your Leader’, has been released. Watch its music video below.

Advertisement

According to a press release, the improvised recordings laid a foundation for Wasser to work on the album during lockdown. ‘Take Me To Your Leader’, Wasser says, is its “most incendiary” song.

“I wrote it watching Jacinda Ardern, PM of New Zealand, navigate 2020,” Wasser said. “In my dreamworld, the US asks to meet her in order to learn how to better run the country.”

Wasser was initially acquainted with Allen in 2019 via longtime friend Damon Albarn – who contributed to ‘The Solution is Restless’ on the song ‘Get My Bearings’. Wasser and Allen performed a Nina Simone song live before convening in the studio months later. Wasser contributed to Albarn’s project Gorillaz for the deluxe edition of their 2020 album, ‘Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez’.

In May, a full-length posthumous album by Tony Allen was released by Blue Note, titled ‘There Is No End’. The album features contributions by Albarn, Skepta, Danny Brown, and Sampa the Great.

On the other hand, The Invisible’s Dave Okumu is set to release his debut solo album, ‘Knopperz’, in September via Transgressive.

Advertisement

See the artwork and tracklist for ‘The Solution is Restless’ below.

The tracklist for ‘The Solution is Restless’ is:

1. ‘The Barbarian’

2. ‘Get My Bearings’ (feat. Damon Albarn)

3. ‘Take Me To Your Leader’

4. ‘Masquerader’

5. ‘Dinner Date’

6. ‘Enter the Dragon’

7. ‘Geometry of You’

8. ‘The Love Has Got Me’

9. ‘Perfect Shade of Blue’

10. ‘Reaction’