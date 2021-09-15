Joan As Police Woman shares Tony Allen and Dave Okumu collaboration ‘Geometry of You’

Joan Wasser – aka Joan As Police Woman – has shared a new collaborative single written and recorded with The Invisible‘s Dave Okumu and legendary drummer Tony Allen, shortly before his death in April of last year.

‘Geometry of You’ is the second song to be lifted from a forthcoming collaborative record from the trio, ‘The Solution Is Restless’, which is set to arrive on November 5 via PIAS.

“‘Geometry of You’ is a song about the intersection of math and sensuality. It’s what Tony Allen did every time he sat down to play,” Wasser explained in an accompanying statement.

Advertisement

“It’s about the quantum aspects of life – there is no one way of doing anything – paradox is everywhere. Finding the flexibility in life is the way I most connect with joy.”

‘Geometry of You’ arrives alongside a trippy animated video, directed by Devin Flynn. Watch that below:

Wasser announced ‘The Solution Is Restless’ back in July alongside lead single ‘Take Me to Your Leader’.

At the time, the singer-songwriter explained that the project was born out of a night-long improvisation session in a Parisian studio, with those recordings laying the foundation for Wasser to work on the album during lockdown.

Wasser was initially acquainted with Allen in 2019 via longtime friend Damon Albarn – who contributed to ‘The Solution is Restless’ on the song ‘Get My Bearings’.

Advertisement

Wasser and Allen performed a Nina Simone song live before convening in the studio months later. Wasser contributed to Albarn’s project Gorillaz for the deluxe edition of their 2020 album, ‘Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez’.

In May, a full-length posthumous album by Tony Allen was released by Blue Note, titled ‘There Is No End’. The album features contributions with Albarn, Skepta, Danny Brown, and Sampa the Great.