Job losses in arts and hospitality sectors begin to slow

The latest figures released from the Australian Bureau of Statistics have shown a slow in unemployment for the arts and hospitality sectors, the two groups that have been hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic.

As previously reported, between the week ending March 14 and the week ending April 18, more than a quarter of arts and recreation workers and a third of accommodation and food services workers had lost their jobs.

New data published today (May 19) has seen those percentages decline. In the seven-week period between March 18 and May 2, the ABS reports those unemployment figures have reduced to 19 per cent for arts and recreation workers and 27.1 for accommodation and food workers.

Advertisement

Additionally, the total wages paid to arts and recreation workers and accommodation and food workers between April 25 and May 2 increased by 10 per cent and 6.1 per cent, respectively.

“The latest data shows a further slowing in the fall in COVID-19 job losses between mid-April and early May,” said head of labour statistics Bjorn Jarvis.

“The accommodation and food services industry had lost around a third of payroll jobs (33.3 per cent) by the week ending April 11, and a subsequent increase in jobs saw this reduce to around 27.1 per cent by the week ending May 2.”

Across all industries nationwide, total payroll jobs have declined by 7.3 per cent over the seven-week period.

The scope of this data comes before Prime Minister Scott Morrison released the three-phase plan to lift restrictions put in place to combat the spread of COVID-19, which included reopening arts and hospitality venues.