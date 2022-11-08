Jockstrap announce debut Australian shows for 2023

Jockstrap have announced their first-ever Australian shows, with the UK duo performing in Sydney and Melbourne early next year.

The duo’s two-date ‘I Love You’ headline tour will first take to the Night Cat in Melbourne on February 28, 2023, with the follow-up show slated for Sydney’s Mary’s Underground venue on March 2. Tickets to both of Jockstrap’s debut Australian shows will go on sale this Friday (November 11). Get tickets to the Melbourne show here, and the Sydney show here.

The tour is in support of Jockstrap’s debut studio album, ‘I Love You Jennifer B’, which was released in September of this year. The duo – consisting of Georgia Ellery and Taylor Skye – will first tour the album across North America at the latter end of this year, with shows slated for Washington, Seattle, Portland and throughout November and December.

‘I Love You Jennifer B’ was previewed by the singles ‘Glasgow’, ‘Concrete Over Water’ and ‘50/50’, and was described as “a magical, bewitching debut and one of the year’s best” in a five-star review by NME. Prior to that, Jockstrap released their debut EP ‘Love Is the Key to the City’ in 2018, followed by two additional EPs in 2020: ‘Beavercore’ and ‘Wicked City’ – the last of which featured among NME’s 20 best EPs and mixtapes of that year.

In addition to serving as the vocalist for Jockstrap, Ellery is also a member of fellow English act Black Country, New Road. She plays violin for the band, whose most recent album ‘Ants from Up There’ also arrived this year.

Speaking of ‘I Love You Jennifer B’ in an interview with NME earlier this year, Ellery and Skye said “It’s [our] first time putting out an album, so we’ve been experimenting.” They continued: “We treat songs quite individually: we don’t tend to see them all as a body of work while we’re making them, so maybe that’s a theme. Some songs are not attached to any heightened, emotional feelings… and some are concerning a fictional character.”

Jockstrap’s ‘I Love You’ 2023 Australian tour dates are:

FEBRUARY:

Tuesday 28 — Melbourne, The Night Cat

MARCH:

Thursday 2 — Sydney, Mary’s Underground