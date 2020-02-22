Joey Bada$$ pays tribute to Pop Smoke in new Instagram freestyle

Joey Bada$$ has shared a new freestyle, commemorating late rapper Pop Smoke – listen to it below.

The new minute-long verse follows the 20 year-old rapper being shot and killed at his Hollywood Hills home last week.

“God blessed the kid with many talents, he was chosen/That’s why you see him living in the moment every second, gotta own it/‘Cause you never know what could be your last,” Bada$$ raps in the freestyle.

“Where I’m from, stories never end with no happily ever afters/Just broken families, forced to start new chapters.”

Sharing the freestyle on Instagram, Bada$$ wrote: “A lil something I wrote in light of all the fucked up shit goin on rn…

“I need hip hop to have a hug…”

On Wednesday (February 19), reports came out that Pop Smoke was shot and killed during a home invasion robbery at a house in the Hollywood Hills in the early hours of the morning.

TMZ state that two men broke into Smoke’s house before the rapper was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in West Hollywood where he was pronounced dead.

Following his death, tributes to Pop Smoke have been pouring in on social media, with messages from the likes of Nicki Minaj, Quavo and 50 Cent being posted online.

Reviewing Pop Smoke’s new mixtape ‘Meet The Woo Vol. 2’ just a week before his death, NME said the new record was “proof that New York drill is the next big thing”.