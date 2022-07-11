Joey Bada$$ shares “incredibly therapeutic” new song ‘Survivor’s Guilt’

Joey Bada$$ has shared a new song called ‘Survivor’s Guilt’, which the rapper calls “incredibly therapeutic” – check it out below.

It’s the latest preview to come from his third studio album, ‘2000’, which he recently confirmed plans to drop before the end of July.

Discussing the song’s inspiration and creation, the rapper said on Twitter: “Dedicated to Capital STEEZ and my cousin Junior B, this song is by far the most heartfelt song I’ve ever made and it felt incredibly therapeutic finally being able to put my thoughts and sentiments into words.”

Listen to the new track below.

Last week, Bada$$ said he has solved the issue that barred him from releasing his new album, confirming plans to release it imminently.

According to the rapper’s updated Instagram bio, ‘2000’ will hit streaming services on July 22 via Pro Era / Cinematic. It was initially due out on June 17, but Joey announced just hours before its planned launch that it would be held back over “sample clearance issues”.

To celebrate the news, Joey dropped a scorching new single from the record titled ‘Where I Belong’. Channeling the greats of ‘90s hip-hop in both the song’s energy and its accompanying music video, the track feels apt for the circumstances of its release.

‘Where I Belong’ comes as the second single to be shared from ‘2000’, following the release of ‘THE REV3NGE’ back in January. The album itself will be Joey’s first in more than five years, after ‘All-Amerikkkan Bada$$’ landed in April 2017. He did, however, release the three-track EP ‘The Light Pack’ in 2020.

In a May interview with XXL, Joey spoke about what people can expect from ‘2000’, saying: “I’m just ready for it to come out. I know the world needs new Joey music. Shit, Joey wants to give the world new music.

“As far as producers go, I got my boys on there: Statik Selektah, Kirk Knight. I got a Cardo joint on there. I got a Mike WiLL [Made-It] joint on there. I’m supposed to be getting in with DJ Premier this week ’cause I told him I can’t complete this album if we don’t link up.”