Joey Bada$$ announces first Australian tour in five years for 2023

Joey Bada$$ (aka Jo-Vaughn Scott) has revealed details of an Australian tour for 2023, marking the rapper’s first visit in five years.

Beginning his run at Fremantle’s Metropolis on Wednesday January 4, Scott will then hit up Brisbane and Sydney, before wrapping up at Melbourne’s Forum on Sunday January 8. Find all dates below.

The tour comes in support of the Brooklyn-born rapper’s third studio album, ‘2000’ – a sequel to his 2012 mixtape ‘1999’ – which dropped back in July following a brief delay.

A pre-sale for Frontier Touring members begins at 10am this Wednesday (September 14), while general ticket sales open at 12pm this Friday (September 16). Both can be found here.

Prior to ‘2000’, Scott’s last output came in the form of 2020’s EP ‘The Light Pack’. In a four-star review, NME‘s Luke Morgan Britton described a “newfound sense of energy and urgency” being delivered by Scott.

“Despite the big trinity concept sell, you ultimately get the feeling that the mind/body/soul idea was shoehorned in after the fact as a way of piecing this brief, slightly patchwork release together.”

Joey Bada$$ 2023 Australian tour dates are:

JANUARY

Wednesday 4 – Fremantle, Metropolis

Friday 6 – Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall

Saturday 7 – Sydney, Enmore Theatre (all ages)

Sunday 8 – Melbourne, Forum